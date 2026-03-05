$43.720.26
Poland conducted a large-scale operation with enhanced migration control, detaining 91 Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1692 views

Polish police detained 91 Ukrainian citizens during a two-day operation to strengthen migration control. In total, 1944 people were identified and 147 foreigners wanted by law enforcement agencies were detained.

Poland conducted a large-scale operation with enhanced migration control, detaining 91 Ukrainians

Poland detained 91 Ukrainians during a two-day enhanced migration control operation, Polish police reported, according to UNN.

During the operation, law enforcement officers identified 1944 individuals. Among those detained were not only Polish citizens but also 147 foreigners wanted by Polish law enforcement agencies and the justice system (91 – citizens of Ukraine, 14 – Georgia, 8 – Belarus, 3 – Moldova, 2 – Russia, and 29 – other countries). Law enforcement officers also detained 7 individuals wanted on European arrest warrants and Interpol red notices.

- reported the Polish police

Details

As reported by Poland's Minister of Interior and Administration, Marcin Kierwiński, the joint operation by the border guard and Polish police resulted in nearly 1800 checks and almost 140 arrests across Poland.

"Officers checked the legality of foreigners' stay in Poland. 130 proceedings were also initiated regarding the obligation for foreigners to return," Kierwiński wrote on X.

Over 140 people were detained, of whom in almost 110 cases, procedures for mandatory return were initiated due to illegal stay, and in over 20 cases, due to a threat to state security, the Polish Border Guard told PAP.

According to PAP, over 700 border guard officers from all units in Poland participated in the activities on March 2 and 3. A total of almost 26.5 thousand police officers were also involved in the operation, the Polish police indicated. This is the fourth, but the first this year, nationwide action aimed at individuals hiding from Polish law enforcement agencies or justice, the police stated on Wednesday.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Interpol
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia
Poland