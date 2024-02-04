Poland allocates loan for joint arms production between Ukraine and Poland

Ukrainian-Polish relations have a completely different tone. This was announced on the air of the "Single Marathon" on the "We-Ukraine" channel by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, UNN reports .

Details

He said that Poland joined the G7 Vilnius Declaration on Security Assurances only on January 22. Also then, Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed on many things during his visit to Ukraine.

Poland has allocated a loan for the joint production of weapons between Ukraine and Poland. We have components of Polish weapons that are already fighting in Ukraine, and now we are talking about joint production. Yesterday, during a meeting with the head of the Prime Minister's Office, we discussed when negotiations on security guarantees will begin and when we will implement Tusk's proposal to create a coordination mechanism in the field of European integration Ihor Zhovkva said.

