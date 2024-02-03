Duda says he does not know whether Ukraine will return Crimea: Ukrainian ambassador reacts, Polish Foreign Ministry and Polish president clarify

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview that he does not know whether Ukraine will return Crimea. Ukraine's Ambassador to Warsaw Vasyl Zvarych has already commented on these words and said that the de-occupation of Crimea is a common task and obligation to the free world, UNN reports.

According to Rzeczpospolita, Duda gave an interview to Kanał Zero on Friday. During the conversation, the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine was raised, and the Polish president was asked whether he believes that Ukrainians will be able to regain the Crimean peninsula, occupied since 2014.

It is difficult for me to answer this question. I don't know if they will return Crimea, but I believe that they will return Donetsk and Luhansk. Crimea is a special place, also for historical reasons. Because in fact, if you look at it historically, it was under Russian control for a long time - Duda said.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Warsaw Vasyl Zvarych responded to Duda's statement.

"Crimea is Ukraine: it will remain so. International law is the basis. Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea is a war crime for which it will be punished. De-occupation of Crimea is our common task and obligation to the free world. We will do it without question. We believe and work together," Zvarych wrote in X.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also commented on Duda's statement on Crimea.

"Poland recognizes the independence of Ukraine within its internationally established borders, which have been repeatedly confirmed by the Russian Federation: starting with the treaty of November 19, 1990, through the Budapest Memorandum of December 5, 1994, and the border treaty of January 28, 2003," he wrote in the X.

Duda himself made a statement on social media.

"My actions and position on Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine have been clear from day one: Russia violates international law, is an aggressor and occupier. Russia's attack on Ukraine and occupation of internationally recognized territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, is a crime. This war cannot end with Russia's victory. Russian imperialism must be stopped, defeated and blocked for the future. Ukraine must win because this war must be won by the Free World. We all stand shoulder to shoulder for a free, sovereign and independent Ukraine against aggression and brutal imperialism!" Duda wrote in X.

