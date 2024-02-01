Poland launches investigation into missile that violated the country's airspace in December

The Polish Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the violation of the country's airspace by an "unidentified object" during the massive Russian attack on Ukrainian cities on December 29. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the investigation was initiated by the military department of the district prosecutor's office in Lublin on the facts of creating a serious threat to the lives of many people and property on a particularly large scale.

As part of the proceedings, the prosecutor's office will try to find out the circumstances of the incident and the origin and purpose of the "object," which was probably a cruise missile, - said a spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw.

Recall

On December 29 last year in the morning, an unidentified aircraft flew into Polish airspace from Ukraine during a Russian attack . Polish air defense forces observed it until the signal was lost.

A little later, the country's Chief of the General Staff Wieslaw Kukula saidthat everything indicates that a Russian missile flew into Polish airspace during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, 2023.