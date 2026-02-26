Poland activated air forces and air defense due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Poland has activated Polish and allied air forces in Polish airspace and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

In the morning, "due to another massive attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, carried out with the help of air strikes, Polish and allied air forces began operations in our airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated.

Two hours later, they reported that "military aviation operations in Polish airspace, related to the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine, have ceased." "Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have resumed their standard operation," the statement said.

"No violations of Polish airspace were observed," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated.

The command thanked "NATO, NATO Air Command, and the German Air Force for their support, whose aircraft today helped ensure security in the Polish sky. We also express our gratitude to the Netherlands Armed Forces for their air defense support."

