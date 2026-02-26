$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM • 13127 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 23890 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 21921 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 20444 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 18324 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15889 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 30874 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18869 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18078 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 37287 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Poland activated air forces and air defense due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Poland activated its and allied air forces, as well as ground-based air defense systems, due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine. Military aircraft operations have ceased, and no violations of Polish airspace have been detected.

Poland activated air forces and air defense due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Poland has activated Polish and allied air forces in Polish airspace and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

In the morning, "due to another massive attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, carried out with the help of air strikes, Polish and allied air forces began operations in our airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated.

Two hours later, they reported that "military aviation operations in Polish airspace, related to the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine, have ceased." "Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have resumed their standard operation," the statement said.

"No violations of Polish airspace were observed," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated.

The command thanked "NATO, NATO Air Command, and the German Air Force for their support, whose aircraft today helped ensure security in the Polish sky. We also express our gratitude to the Netherlands Armed Forces for their air defense support."

Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes26.02.26, 06:58 • 3664 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Germany
Netherlands
Ukraine
Poland