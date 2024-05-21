Pokrovsky and other Donetsk destinations remain extremely difficult-Zelensky

Pokrovsky direction, as well as Kramatorsk and Kurakhovsky remain extremely difficult, where most of the fighting continues. In Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces destroy the occupier. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address, reports UNN.

Details

Pokrovsky direction and other Donetsk directions – Kramatorsk, Kurakhovsky – now remain extremely difficult: and there are more battles there. Kharkiv region-our forces are destroying the occupier, the results are tangible. I thank all our soldiers for their accuracy and perseverance. Thank you to everyone who fights for the sake of our state and people Zelensky said.

He noted that today there were detailed reports on the situation at the front and in providing defense from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, chief of the General Staff Anatoly Bargilevich and Commander-in-chief Alexander Sirsky.

On the eve of the regular meeting of the Ramstein format – today we reported on the work on our needs. First of all, these are air defense, armored vehicles, and shells. All partners are fully informed about the relevance of needs and the real front-line situation Zelensky added.

The president thanked every state, every leader, all the defense ministers of the partners and the Chiefs of staff of the partners who are ready to help and implement the promises that are being made.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has never used Western weapons to launch strikes on Russia,but negotiations are underway with partners to get such an opportunity.