Pokrovsky and other Donetsk destinations remain extremely difficult-Zelensky

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pokrovsky and other Donetsk destinations remain extremely difficult-Zelensky

Pokrovsky and other Donetsk destinations remain extremely difficult-Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47467 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk and Kurakhovsky directions remain extremely difficult with intense fighting, while the Ukrainian security forces successfully destroy the invaders in the Kharkiv region.

Pokrovsky direction, as well as Kramatorsk and Kurakhovsky remain extremely difficult, where most of the fighting continues. In Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces destroy the occupier. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address, reports UNN.

Details

Pokrovsky direction and other Donetsk directions – Kramatorsk, Kurakhovsky – now remain extremely difficult: and there are more battles there. Kharkiv region-our forces are destroying the occupier, the results are tangible. I thank all our soldiers for their accuracy and perseverance. Thank you to everyone who fights for the sake of our state and people

Zelensky said.

He noted that today there were detailed reports on the situation at the front and in providing defense from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, chief of the General Staff Anatoly Bargilevich and Commander-in-chief Alexander Sirsky.

On the eve of the regular meeting of the Ramstein format – today we reported on the work on our needs. First of all, these are air defense, armored vehicles, and shells. All partners are fully informed about the relevance of needs and the real front-line situation

Zelensky added.

The president thanked every state, every leader, all the defense ministers of the partners and the Chiefs of staff of the partners who are ready to help and implement the promises that are being made.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has never used Western weapons to launch strikes on Russia,but negotiations are underway with partners to get such an opportunity.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising