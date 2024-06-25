Plus 1180 occupants and 18 combat vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 536,840 people, 8,035 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/25/24 were approximately as follows:

personnel - about 536,840 (+1180) people,

tanks - 8035 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15431 (+18) units

artillery systems - 14281 (+35) units,

MLRS - 1108 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 863 (+0) units,

aircraft - 359 (+0) units

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11413 (+31),

cruise missiles - 2324 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19362 (+58) units,

special equipment - 2403 (+6).

