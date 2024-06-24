Defense forces strike at three areas of enemy's weapons concentration - General Staff

During the day, Ukrainian aviation, missile and artillery units struck three areas of concentration of personnel, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and an ammunition depot of the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, who distinguished themselves in deterring the aggressor and causing irreparable losses, should be noted for their effective combat work during the day.

