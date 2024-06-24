General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 128, the hottest – in the Pokrovsky direction

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89992 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100825 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118262 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188491 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232922 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143003 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368891 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181710 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149613 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89992 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84667 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100825 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98707 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118262 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 460 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3896 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11492 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17191 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 128, the hottest – in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23494 views

The enemy continues to attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovsky, where 38 military clashes took place today, and the total number of enemy attacks at the front has increased to 128.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 128, the hottest – in the Pokrovsky direction

The total number of enemy attacks at the front has increased to 128. the aggressor continues to attack in several directions, most actively – on Pokrovsky, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff Report at 19:00.

"The aggressor continues to attack in several directions, most actively – in Pokrovsky, which accounts for a third of the enemy's assault actions. Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense. Now the total number of enemy attacks is 128," the report says.

Kupyansky direction. Invaders attack in the area of Novoselovka. This is the fifth attempt to improve our own positions in the direction, while the previous four have been repulsed.

In the Lisichansk direction now there are seven of the 23 clashes since the beginning of this day. The enemy is trying to operate in the areas of Grekovka, Kopanok, Makeyevka, Nevsky, Torsky, Serebryansky Forestry and Sinkovka.

According to preliminary information, the invaders lost 92 people in this direction today, one infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed and one car, gun and mortar were damaged.

Four battles continue in the areas of Razdolovka and Verkhnekamenskoye in the Seversky direction. In total, today the enemy attacked in this direction 21 times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders are trying to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Ivanovsky and Kalinovka. In total, during the day, nine assault actions of the aggressor took place here.

Toretsky direction. Eight strikes today, two-continues. Attacks continue in the south and New York areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction 38 times today there were clashes of varying intensity. Currently, 11 of them are continuing, namely in the areas of Sokol, Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka and Vozdvizhenka. The enemy also launched a missile strike near the city of Pokrovsk.

"The situation in other areas has not changed significantly. The Defense Forces continue to fight back against the enemy and inflict maximum losses on the entire front line," the General Staff concluded.

General Staff on the situation at the front: in the Pokrovsky and Turkish directions, the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive actions22.06.24, 17:55 • 29652 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31