The total number of enemy attacks at the front has increased to 128. the aggressor continues to attack in several directions, most actively – on Pokrovsky, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff Report at 19:00.

"The aggressor continues to attack in several directions, most actively – in Pokrovsky, which accounts for a third of the enemy's assault actions. Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense. Now the total number of enemy attacks is 128," the report says.

Kupyansky direction. Invaders attack in the area of Novoselovka. This is the fifth attempt to improve our own positions in the direction, while the previous four have been repulsed.

In the Lisichansk direction now there are seven of the 23 clashes since the beginning of this day. The enemy is trying to operate in the areas of Grekovka, Kopanok, Makeyevka, Nevsky, Torsky, Serebryansky Forestry and Sinkovka.

According to preliminary information, the invaders lost 92 people in this direction today, one infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed and one car, gun and mortar were damaged.

Four battles continue in the areas of Razdolovka and Verkhnekamenskoye in the Seversky direction. In total, today the enemy attacked in this direction 21 times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders are trying to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Ivanovsky and Kalinovka. In total, during the day, nine assault actions of the aggressor took place here.

Toretsky direction. Eight strikes today, two-continues. Attacks continue in the south and New York areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction 38 times today there were clashes of varying intensity. Currently, 11 of them are continuing, namely in the areas of Sokol, Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka and Vozdvizhenka. The enemy also launched a missile strike near the city of Pokrovsk.

"The situation in other areas has not changed significantly. The Defense Forces continue to fight back against the enemy and inflict maximum losses on the entire front line," the General Staff concluded.

