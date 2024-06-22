General Staff on the situation at the front: in the Pokrovsky and Turkish directions, the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive actions

In the Pokrovsky and Turkish directions, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive operations, using significant forces for this purpose. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 16:00, Reports UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 99. in the Pokrovsky and Turkish directions, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive operations, using significant forces for this. Despite this, the Ukrainian defenders confidently restrain the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and inflict significant losses on the enemy," the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor is trying to attack near Volchansk. Now there is a battle going on there. At the same time, the village of Liptsy was again hit by enemy Kabami from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kupyansky direction, enemy troops have already stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times in the areas of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Andreevka, Myasozharovka, Stelmakhovka and Peschany. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the defense. Nine attempts of the invaders to move forward were repulsed. Three clashes continue near Stelmakhovka and Sinkovka. The situation is under control.

In the Limansky direction, the invaders attacked units of the Defense Forces eight times near the settlements of Terny and Nevsky. Five skirmishes ended without success for the enemy, three are still ongoing.

The occupation army continues to look for weak points in our defense in the Seversky direction. Eight attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Razdolovka and Vyalka. Serebryanka was hit by an enemy guided aerial bomb.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Ivanovo and Grigoryevka. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, two attacks have been repelled, one is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction the number of assaults of the invaders increased to 11. New York, Yuryevka and the city of Toretsk itself are hit by enemy aircraft. Currently, the Defense Forces have repelled five assault actions of the invading army, and six attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction the largest number of collisions. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made 32 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Novopokrovsky. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, 11 clashes are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. With the support of Aviation, the enemy attacks near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. Konstantinovka and Kurakhovo were hit by crabs and bunks. The total number of attacks here has increased to nine, of which four have been repelled and five are still ongoing.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy made six unsuccessful attempts to break into our defenses near Staromayorsky, Urozhayny and Vodiane.

In the Orekhovsky direction four enemy assault operations failed in the area of Rabotyn, Malaya Tokmachka and Kamenskoye, and another clash continues.

In the Dnieper direction two attacks by Russian mercenaries in the Krynok area were not successful.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff concluded.

