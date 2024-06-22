$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89971 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100789 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118243 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188481 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232913 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142995 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368885 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181709 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149613 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

General Staff: in the area of Toretsk - intensive offensive actions of invaders, the greatest activity of the enemy - in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22214 views

The Russian occupiers showed the greatest activity in the Pokrovsky direction, while high-intensity offensive operations are observed in the Toretsk area.

General Staff: in the area of Toretsk - intensive offensive actions of invaders, the greatest activity of the enemy - in the Pokrovsky direction

Today, a high intensity of offensive actions of the Russian occupiers is observed in the Toretsk area, while the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 13 hours on June 22, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsky direction. At the same time, a high intensity of offensive actions of the invaders is observed in the Turkish region. The total number of combat clashes has increased to 64. units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroying their infantry and equipment

- reported in the General Staff.

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as indicated, continue to suffer from Insidious artillery attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation. So, from the direction of Belaya Berezka (Russia), Novovasilovka was attacked, from Staroselye (Russia) to Grabovsky, from Sluchovsk (Russia) to Gremyach, as well as from Kozino (Russia) to the village of Starikovo.

At the same time, as noted, under constant attacks by enemy aircraft is Kharkiv region. From Belgorod (Russia), terrorists launched seven strikes with fourteen Kabami on the village of Liptsy, and from Shebekino (Russia), a guided aerial bomb hit Volchansk.

The situation in the directions, now, as indicated, is as follows::

Today, in the Kupyansky Direction, enemy troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Andreevka, Myasozharovka and Stelmakhovka. On Petropavlovsk, the aggressor struck two blows with four Kabami. Eight attempts of the invaders to move forward have been repelled by our defenders, and the clash continues near Stelmakhovka. The situation is under control.

Three times the enemy attacked the units of the Defense Forces in the Limansky Direction. Our soldiers repelled one assault action, and fighting continues near the settlements of Terni and Nevsky. Borova and Podliman were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Voloshyn on the situation near Borova: the enemy was suspended there, he has considerable losses22.06.24, 13:58 • 21723 views

In the Seversky direction, the occupation army continues to be active in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Razdolovka and Vyalka. Eight attacks by the Russian invaders have been repelled, and fighting continues.

The enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive operations in the direction of Horlivka – Toretsk. The aggressor's aircraft strikes with Kabami. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's assault actions in an organized manner, four attacks have been repelled, and three more are continuing.

Also, the enemy does not abandon its intention to break through our defenses in the Pokrovsky Direction. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 22 times near Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Novopokrovsky. Now our defenders have repelled 14 enemy attacks, and eight more are continuing.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the aggressor is trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. Our defenders in this area repelled three assault actions of the invaders, and the same number continue.

In the Vremovsky direction of success, three enemy attacks near Staromayorsky and Vodiane did not have success.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the occupation forces attack with the support of aviation. The invaders struck Kamenskoye twice with thirty-six bunks. Three enemy assault operations failed in the area of Rabotyn, Malaya Tokmachka and Kamenskoye, and another clash continues.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the attack of Russian mercenaries in the Rynok area was not successful.

Finally, the situation reportedly remained unchanged.

To strengthen the defense of Chasiv Yar, units of the "Royal Brigade" were moved - Voloshin22.06.24, 13:33 • 24398 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
