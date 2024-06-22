General Staff: in the area of Toretsk - intensive offensive actions of invaders, the greatest activity of the enemy - in the Pokrovsky direction

Today, a high intensity of offensive actions of the Russian occupiers is observed in the Toretsk area, while the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 13 hours on June 22, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsky direction. At the same time, a high intensity of offensive actions of the invaders is observed in the Turkish region. The total number of combat clashes has increased to 64. units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroying their infantry and equipment - reported in the General Staff.

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as indicated, continue to suffer from Insidious artillery attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation. So, from the direction of Belaya Berezka (Russia), Novovasilovka was attacked, from Staroselye (Russia) to Grabovsky, from Sluchovsk (Russia) to Gremyach, as well as from Kozino (Russia) to the village of Starikovo.

At the same time, as noted, under constant attacks by enemy aircraft is Kharkiv region. From Belgorod (Russia), terrorists launched seven strikes with fourteen Kabami on the village of Liptsy, and from Shebekino (Russia), a guided aerial bomb hit Volchansk.

The situation in the directions, now, as indicated, is as follows::

Today, in the Kupyansky Direction, enemy troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Andreevka, Myasozharovka and Stelmakhovka. On Petropavlovsk, the aggressor struck two blows with four Kabami. Eight attempts of the invaders to move forward have been repelled by our defenders, and the clash continues near Stelmakhovka. The situation is under control.

Three times the enemy attacked the units of the Defense Forces in the Limansky Direction. Our soldiers repelled one assault action, and fighting continues near the settlements of Terni and Nevsky. Borova and Podliman were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Voloshyn on the situation near Borova: the enemy was suspended there, he has considerable losses

In the Seversky direction, the occupation army continues to be active in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Razdolovka and Vyalka. Eight attacks by the Russian invaders have been repelled, and fighting continues.

The enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive operations in the direction of Horlivka – Toretsk. The aggressor's aircraft strikes with Kabami. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's assault actions in an organized manner, four attacks have been repelled, and three more are continuing.

Also, the enemy does not abandon its intention to break through our defenses in the Pokrovsky Direction. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 22 times near Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Novopokrovsky. Now our defenders have repelled 14 enemy attacks, and eight more are continuing.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the aggressor is trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. Our defenders in this area repelled three assault actions of the invaders, and the same number continue.

In the Vremovsky direction of success, three enemy attacks near Staromayorsky and Vodiane did not have success.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the occupation forces attack with the support of aviation. The invaders struck Kamenskoye twice with thirty-six bunks. Three enemy assault operations failed in the area of Rabotyn, Malaya Tokmachka and Kamenskoye, and another clash continues.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the attack of Russian mercenaries in the Rynok area was not successful.

Finally, the situation reportedly remained unchanged.

To strengthen the defense of Chasiv Yar, units of the "Royal Brigade" were moved - Voloshin