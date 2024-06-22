Voloshyn on the situation near Borova: the enemy was suspended there, he has considerable losses

In the area of the village of Borovaya in the Kharkiv region, the enemy was suspended. the Russians in this direction suffer considerable losses both in equipment and in personnel. The Defense Forces are ready to give an adequate rebuff to the enemy in that direction. This was stated on Saturday by the speaker of the OSU "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"Now, according to both our information and the Main Intelligence Directorate, the enemy's plans have been broken. He had other plans, but the leadership and the Armed Forces of Ukraine know all this. Now I can say that the enemy was suspended there. His losses there are considerable both in equipment and in personnel. I can say that everything about the enemy is known in that direction, the management knows. That is, the Defense Forces are ready to give an adequate rebuff to the enemy in that direction," Voloshin said.

Recall

The 3rd Assault Brigade statedthat Russian occupation forces were intensifying attacks in eastern Ukraine , trying to reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk region, with the aim of capturing the settlements of Chernechchina - Pervomaisky and Borovaya, despite heavy losses and resistance from Ukrainian forces.