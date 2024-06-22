To strengthen the defense of Chasiv Yar, units of the "Royal Brigade" were moved - Voloshin

To strengthen the units that hold Chasov Yar and the outskirts of the city, units of one of the brigades were moved. The decision is balanced, because the enemy does not give up trying to capture Chasov Yar and its surroundings. This was stated on Saturday by the speaker of the OSU "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Details

"Indeed, to strengthen those units and those forces that hold Chasov Yar and the outskirts of the city, it was moved just to strengthen the units of the "Royal brigade". I should note that this decision was made by the management. It is balanced, because the enemy has not given up trying for several months in that direction to capture Chasov Yar and its surroundings. Over the past day alone, more than 1,100 mortar and artillery attacks took place in that direction, and more than 260 attacks from various types of Weapons arrived in the area of Chasov Yar. This suggests that most of the attacks fall on the city, and the enemy conducts all the assaults in order to take the city," Voloshin said.

He added that the invaders are suffering considerable losses in the direction of Chasovy Yar.

"In the morning, more than 50 occupants were killed and more than 80 were wounded," Voloshin added.

Addition

Yesterday , the 24th separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel reportedthat the brigade's units were relocated to strengthen the defense in the Chasovy Yar area.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the occupation forces do not give up trying to advance in the direction of Chasovy Yar, and the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the direction of Horlivka-Toretsk, the enemy is showing moderate activity in the Seversky direction, most of the fighting since the beginning of the day - in the Pokrovsky direction.