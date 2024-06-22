ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5594 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100062 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110471 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126030 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192720 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235720 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144825 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369587 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182031 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149689 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
To strengthen the defense of Chasiv Yar, units of the "Royal Brigade" were moved - Voloshin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24398 views

Units of one brigade were deployed to strengthen the defense of Chas Yar and its environs as the enemy continues intensive attempts to seize the territory, carrying out more than 1,100 mortar and artillery attacks in one day.

To strengthen the defense of Chasiv Yar, units of the "Royal Brigade" were moved - Voloshin

To strengthen the units that hold Chasov Yar and the outskirts of the city, units of one of the brigades were moved. The decision is balanced, because the enemy does not give up trying to capture Chasov Yar and its surroundings. This was stated on Saturday by the speaker of the OSU "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Details

"Indeed, to strengthen those units and those forces that hold Chasov Yar and the outskirts of the city, it was moved just to strengthen the units of the "Royal brigade". I should note that this decision was made by the management. It is balanced, because the enemy has not given up trying for several months in that direction to capture Chasov Yar and its surroundings. Over the past day alone, more than 1,100 mortar and artillery attacks took place in that direction, and more than 260 attacks from various types of Weapons arrived in the area of Chasov Yar. This suggests that most of the attacks fall on the city, and the enemy conducts all the assaults in order to take the city," Voloshin said.

He added that the invaders are suffering considerable losses in the direction of Chasovy Yar.

"In the morning, more than 50 occupants were killed and more than 80 were wounded," Voloshin added.

Addition

Yesterday , the 24th separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel reportedthat the brigade's units were relocated to strengthen the defense in the Chasovy Yar area.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the occupation forces do not give up trying to advance in the direction of Chasovy Yar, and the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the direction of Horlivka-Toretsk, the enemy is showing moderate activity in the Seversky direction, most of the fighting since the beginning of the day - in the Pokrovsky direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
