The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1140 occupants, 9 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed. The enemy's losses were made public on the morning of February 05 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/05/25 are approximately:

personnel - 844070 (+1140) persons liquidated

tanks - 9947 (+9)

armored combat vehicles - 20721 (+12)

artillery systems - 22707 (+52)

RSZV - 1269 (0)

air defense systems - 1053 (0)

airplanes - 369 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24102 (+99)

cruise missiles - 3054 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 36078 (+157)

special equipment - 3735 (+2)

The data is being updated.

Recall

North Korean troops have not been involved in hostilities in the Kursk region since mid-January. According to intelligence, the reason for the withdrawal of DPRK troops may be significant losses.

