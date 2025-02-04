ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 21606 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65369 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102547 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105925 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102325 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129673 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103548 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113305 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Zelensky: Ukraine will not compromise on territories, but is ready for diplomacy

Zelensky: Ukraine will not compromise on territories, but is ready for diplomacy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65199 views

The President declared that there could be no compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty. Zelenskyy emphasized his readiness to end the hot phase of the war through military and diplomatic instruments.

Ukraine does not recognize Russia's occupation of its territories and will not make any legal compromises on the sovereignty of the state. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to end the hot phase of the war, using both military and diplomatic tools. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan, UNN reports .

Details [1

“We are adequate people and we cannot lose millions of people for the sake of a result that is not yet certain,” Zelensky said.

Yes, we know that these are temporarily occupied territories, so they are temporary, and therefore, legally, despite the Marshall Law and despite the wishes of Putin and others, we will never recognize these territories as Russian. This is not a question of compromise or not compromise. There can be no compromise on the issue of state sovereignty

- noted the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, the current military support from partners is not enough to fully liberate the occupied territories, but this does not mean that Ukraine will give them up. He also emphasized that the return of the territories is possible through a combined approach - military pressure at the front and diplomatic efforts.

Unfortunately, the support provided by our partners is not enough to allow us to completely push Putin out of our territories. We will return. Yes, it may be a combined approach... We have not violated any aspect of international law, and in any case, we are absolutely right in this situation, so everything will return

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“There will be no legal compromises on the territories. As for other things, I will be frank. If someone asks what Ukraine is ready for, Ukraine is ready, first of all, for the end of the hot phase of the war. We will not be what no one in the world wants, because let's be honest,” the Head of State added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine revealed the losses of both sides in the war. According to him, Russia lost about 350,000 soldiers, while Ukraine lost 45,100 defenders.

Zelensky: “If Ukraine is not ready to join NATO, then give us nuclear weapons”04.02.25, 18:46 • 42828 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

