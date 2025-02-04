Zelensky: Ukraine will not compromise on territories, but is ready for diplomacy

Ukraine does not recognize Russia's occupation of its territories and will not make any legal compromises on the sovereignty of the state. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to end the hot phase of the war, using both military and diplomatic tools. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan, UNN reports .

“We are adequate people and we cannot lose millions of people for the sake of a result that is not yet certain,” Zelensky said.

Yes, we know that these are temporarily occupied territories, so they are temporary, and therefore, legally, despite the Marshall Law and despite the wishes of Putin and others, we will never recognize these territories as Russian. This is not a question of compromise or not compromise. There can be no compromise on the issue of state sovereignty - noted the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, the current military support from partners is not enough to fully liberate the occupied territories, but this does not mean that Ukraine will give them up. He also emphasized that the return of the territories is possible through a combined approach - military pressure at the front and diplomatic efforts.

Unfortunately, the support provided by our partners is not enough to allow us to completely push Putin out of our territories. We will return. Yes, it may be a combined approach... We have not violated any aspect of international law, and in any case, we are absolutely right in this situation, so everything will return - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“There will be no legal compromises on the territories. As for other things, I will be frank. If someone asks what Ukraine is ready for, Ukraine is ready, first of all, for the end of the hot phase of the war. We will not be what no one in the world wants, because let's be honest,” the Head of State added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine revealed the losses of both sides in the war. According to him, Russia lost about 350,000 soldiers, while Ukraine lost 45,100 defenders.

