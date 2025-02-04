Zelensky: “If Ukraine is not ready to join NATO, then give us nuclear weapons”

Ukraine needs to have its own defense during the period of its accession to NATO. This can include nuclear weapons, missile systems, financing of the Ukrainian army, as well as a contingent of military personnel from other countries. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan, UNN reports.

NATO is not today, it's some time in the future, then this whole process, when we are going to NATO, all this time, when we are waiting, no matter how long it takes and, unfortunately, it does not depend on us, if this process is delayed for years or decades not because of us, but because of our partners, then we have a completely fair question: what will protect us from this evil all this time on this path, what support package, what missiles will they give us, will they give us nuclear weapons? Then let them give us nuclear weapons - Zelensky said.

Details

He noted that nuclear weapons could deter Russia for a certain period.

"Whether they will give us missiles in such a quantity that we can stop Russia, I am not sure, but I think it would help. Otherwise, what missiles can stop Russia's nuclear missiles? This is a rhetorical question. So let's do it the following way. Give us back our nuclear weapons, give us missile systems, partners, help us finance a million-strong army, move your contingent to those parts of our country where we want stability, where people are calm. If we are talking about this, fine, but the question arises, which I told you about, if we are not in NATO. Why is he (Putin - ed.) on our land? If we are not in NATO and America says that we are not ready to accept Ukraine into NATO. Then, logically, Putin should completely withdraw from our territory, it's logical. Then we will talk about everything else, financial compensation for all the losses we have suffered. The logic should be what? "He invaded because he was afraid that we would become NATO members. Well, we are not NATO members. Get out of our land," Zelensky added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that giving up nuclear weapons was an illogical step under pressure from the United States and Russia. According to him, Ukraine has actually exchanged nuclear weapons for war instead of real security guarantees.