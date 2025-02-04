Zelensky: “If Ukraine is not ready to join NATO, then give us nuclear weapons”

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43300 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75978 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104186 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107391 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125897 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102816 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131295 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103644 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100106 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29761 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114286 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108759 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 43324 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125900 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131297 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163815 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153783 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7954 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13825 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108759 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114286 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138999 views
Actual
Zelensky: “If Ukraine is not ready to join NATO, then give us nuclear weapons”

Zelensky: “If Ukraine is not ready to join NATO, then give us nuclear weapons”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42829 views

Ukraine's president has said that the country needs protection while waiting to join NATO. Among the options are nuclear weapons, missile systems, or a contingent of other countries' military.

Ukraine needs to have its own defense during the period of its accession to NATO. This can include nuclear weapons, missile systems, financing of the Ukrainian army, as well as a contingent of military personnel from other countries. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan, UNN reports.

NATO is not today, it's some time in the future, then this whole process, when we are going to NATO, all this time, when we are waiting, no matter how long it takes and, unfortunately, it does not depend on us, if this process is delayed for years or decades not because of us, but because of our partners, then we have a completely fair question: what will protect us from this evil all this time on this path, what support package, what missiles will they give us, will they give us nuclear weapons? Then let them give us nuclear weapons

- Zelensky said.

Details

He noted that nuclear weapons could deter Russia for a certain period.

"Whether they will give us missiles in such a quantity that we can stop Russia, I am not sure, but I think it would help. Otherwise, what missiles can stop Russia's nuclear missiles? This is a rhetorical question. So let's do it the following way. Give us back our nuclear weapons, give us missile systems, partners, help us finance a million-strong army, move your contingent to those parts of our country where we want stability, where people are calm. If we are talking about this, fine, but the question arises, which I told you about, if we are not in NATO. Why is he (Putin - ed.) on our land? If we are not in NATO and America says that we are not ready to accept Ukraine into NATO. Then, logically, Putin should completely withdraw from our territory, it's logical. Then we will talk about everything else, financial compensation for all the losses we have suffered. The logic should be what? "He invaded because he was afraid that we would become NATO members. Well, we are not NATO members. Get out of our land," Zelensky added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that giving up nuclear weapons was an illogical step under pressure from the United States and Russia. According to him, Ukraine has actually exchanged nuclear weapons for war instead of real security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising