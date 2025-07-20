Russia has not built a single aircraft carrier in its entire existence, and the only ship of this class that Russia currently has, the "Admiral Kuznetsov", was stolen by Moscow from Ukraine. This was stated on the telethon by spokesperson of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy) Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, this theft did not bring happiness to the Russians, as the ship became a burden, not an asset. At the same time, the USSR and Russia actually never had aircraft carriers, and what the Russians call an "aircraft-carrying cruiser" is simply a warship with a deck for a small number of aircraft.

Not everyone knows that this aircraft-carrying cruiser was simply stolen. When the Black Sea Fleet was being divided, the Russians left the Ukrainian part of the crew ashore, urgently transferred it north, and included it in the Northern Fleet. - Pletenchuk noted.

He emphasized that Moscow does not have the technology, specialized aircraft, or the ability to carry out quality repairs of the cruiser.

"Russia simply cannot maintain the ship in working condition, as it has problems everywhere - from the engine room to the aviation facilities on the deck. Therefore, in fact, the "Kuznetsov" has become a problem for the Russians, not the pride of the navy," stated the Navy spokesman.

