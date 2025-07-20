$41.870.00
Pletenchuk: Russia never built aircraft carriers, and the only ship of this class was stolen from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 7362 views

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that Russia has not built a single aircraft carrier, and the only one it has, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," was stolen from Ukraine. The ship became a burden for Russia due to the lack of technology to maintain and repair it.

Pletenchuk: Russia never built aircraft carriers, and the only ship of this class was stolen from Ukraine

Russia has not built a single aircraft carrier in its entire existence, and the only ship of this class that Russia currently has, the "Admiral Kuznetsov", was stolen by Moscow from Ukraine. This was stated on the telethon by spokesperson of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy) Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, this theft did not bring happiness to the Russians, as the ship became a burden, not an asset. At the same time, the USSR and Russia actually never had aircraft carriers, and what the Russians call an "aircraft-carrying cruiser" is simply a warship with a deck for a small number of aircraft.

Not everyone knows that this aircraft-carrying cruiser was simply stolen. When the Black Sea Fleet was being divided, the Russians left the Ukrainian part of the crew ashore, urgently transferred it north, and included it in the Northern Fleet.

- Pletenchuk noted.

He emphasized that Moscow does not have the technology, specialized aircraft, or the ability to carry out quality repairs of the cruiser.

"Russia simply cannot maintain the ship in working condition, as it has problems everywhere - from the engine room to the aviation facilities on the deck. Therefore, in fact, the "Kuznetsov" has become a problem for the Russians, not the pride of the navy," stated the Navy spokesman.

Recall

Naval Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible Russian landing in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to Russia's loss of landing capabilities and the expectation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

Russian ships are not visible in the Black and Azov Seas: Pletenchuk spoke about the occupiers' fear of sea drones30.05.25, 16:09 • 2479 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

