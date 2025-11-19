PlayCity appealed to the BEB with a demand to investigate possible illegal gambling under the guise of state lotteries

The State Agency for Gambling Regulation PlayCity stated that state lotteries in Ukraine have been operating for many years without proper control and may illegally organize gambling. According to PlayCity representatives, the websites of the so-called "state" lotteries are filled with slots and betting, which, in their opinion, indicates possible criminal violations that should be immediately stopped. PlayCity reports this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The State Agency for Gambling and Lottery Regulation PlayCity announced that it has already sent an official appeal to the Bureau of Economic Security with a call to investigate the activities of lotteries and take necessary measures. The agency emphasizes that the lack of control leads to huge losses for the state budget.

The situation may change in the near future: the government will consider a resolution on the activities of state lotteries. PlayCity emphasizes that the adoption of the document is critically important for "bringing the market out of the gray zone" and preventing long-standing violations that deprived the country of billions in revenue.

As PlayCity notes, the new resolution can, for the first time in 12 years, establish clear rules for lotteries, provide the state with mechanisms to check operators for connections with the Russian Federation, and prevent dubious companies from entering the market. At the same time, the budget will receive additional funds that today "flow past the state into the pockets of individuals and companies."

