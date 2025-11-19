$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 4188 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15586 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14375 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12555 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13978 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15459 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21299 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18374 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16457 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:24 PM • 15600 views
PlayCity appealed to the BEB with a demand to investigate possible illegal gambling under the guise of state lotteries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

The state agency PlayCity appealed to the BEB with a demand to investigate possible illegal gambling conducted under the guise of state lotteries. This could lead to losses for the state budget and indicates criminal violations.

PlayCity appealed to the BEB with a demand to investigate possible illegal gambling under the guise of state lotteries

The State Agency for Gambling Regulation PlayCity stated that state lotteries in Ukraine have been operating for many years without proper control and may illegally organize gambling. According to PlayCity representatives, the websites of the so-called "state" lotteries are filled with slots and betting, which, in their opinion, indicates possible criminal violations that should be immediately stopped. PlayCity reports this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The State Agency for Gambling and Lottery Regulation PlayCity announced that it has already sent an official appeal to the Bureau of Economic Security with a call to investigate the activities of lotteries and take necessary measures. The agency emphasizes that the lack of control leads to huge losses for the state budget.

The legal iGaming sector has already paid ₴13.94 billion in taxes over the first nine months of 2025 - Oleksandr Kohut03.11.25, 17:46 • 2373 views

The situation may change in the near future: the government will consider a resolution on the activities of state lotteries. PlayCity emphasizes that the adoption of the document is critically important for "bringing the market out of the gray zone" and preventing long-standing violations that deprived the country of billions in revenue.

In Ukraine, another 47 TikTok accounts were blocked for casino advertising03.11.25, 18:04 • 2544 views

As PlayCity notes, the new resolution can, for the first time in 12 years, establish clear rules for lotteries, provide the state with mechanisms to check operators for connections with the Russian Federation, and prevent dubious companies from entering the market. At the same time, the budget will receive additional funds that today "flow past the state into the pockets of individuals and companies."

The Cabinet of Ministers approved new rules for effective combating gambling addiction: what changes for gambling organizers30.10.25, 16:06 • 2833 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Ukraine