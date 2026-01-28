$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 23486 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 20796 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 32852 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 22251 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 40798 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 22894 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17481 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 35429 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27985 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A photo of Trump with Putin, taken during a meeting in Alaska, appeared in the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump has displayed an official photo of his meeting with Vladimir Putin at the Anchorage summit in August 2025. This underscores the Trump administration's desire to establish direct contacts with the Kremlin.

A photo of Trump with Putin, taken during a meeting in Alaska, appeared in the White House

PBS News journalist Elizabeth Landers reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump displayed an official photo from his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The photo was taken during the summit in Anchorage, Alaska, which took place in August 2025. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The appearance of this photo in official White House premises clearly underscores the Trump administration's desire to demonstrate progress in establishing direct contacts with the Kremlin. The leaders are captured in the photo during a meeting at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base against the backdrop of the "ALASKA 2025" platform. Landers notes that such a step is part of the president's strategy to emphasize his personal diplomatic efforts.

Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"23.01.26, 08:33 • 32558 views

The Alaska summit, held on August 15, 2025, was the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin since the Republican's return to power. The main topic of negotiations was ending the war in Ukraine and discussing the so-called "Anchorage formula." Despite the public display of goodwill, sharp discussions arose during the meeting itself, particularly due to Putin's historical lectures, to which Trump reacted with threats to leave the negotiations. 

ISW: Kremlin manipulates results of Trump-Putin summit in Alaska to misinform the world26.01.26, 07:15 • 4874 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
White House
Donald Trump
Ukraine