A photo of Trump with Putin, taken during a meeting in Alaska, appeared in the White House

PBS News journalist Elizabeth Landers reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump displayed an official photo from his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The photo was taken during the summit in Anchorage, Alaska, which took place in August 2025. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The appearance of this photo in official White House premises clearly underscores the Trump administration's desire to demonstrate progress in establishing direct contacts with the Kremlin. The leaders are captured in the photo during a meeting at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base against the backdrop of the "ALASKA 2025" platform. Landers notes that such a step is part of the president's strategy to emphasize his personal diplomatic efforts.

The Alaska summit, held on August 15, 2025, was the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin since the Republican's return to power. The main topic of negotiations was ending the war in Ukraine and discussing the so-called "Anchorage formula." Despite the public display of goodwill, sharp discussions arose during the meeting itself, particularly due to Putin's historical lectures, to which Trump reacted with threats to leave the negotiations.

