Philippines rejects China's claims of attacking Coast Guard in South China Sea

The Philippines denies China's accusations of attacking its coast guard. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The Philippine military has rejected China's accusations of attacking its coast guard. They claim that the Chinese military stationed on the ship in the South China Sea adhered to professional standards.

Military spokesman Francelle Margaret Padilla said at a press conference that the Philippine military acted in accordance with the rules of combat operations and showed a high level of professionalism.

Philippines summons China's ambassador after water cannons are used against Philippine boats in the South China Sea