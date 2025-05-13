Peskov stated that the Kremlin is preparing for a meeting in Istanbul, but did not specify whether Putin will fly in person

russian dictator vladimir putin's spokesman dmitry peskov said that the kremlin continues to prepare for negotiations in istanbul. the russian side will announce who will represent russia at the negotiations with ukraine as soon as putin deems it necessary.

this is reported by unn with reference to russian media.

details

earlier, russian media spread rumors that putin would not fly to istanbul for negotiations with volodymyr zelensky. it was reported that the "president's security service" is not planning a visit of the russian dictator to turkey. at the same time, it was reported that the flight squadron "russia" is preparing a plane for lavrov and ushakov to fly to istanbul.

russian media also wrote that in case of a personal agreement with us president donald trump, the decision to prepare putin's visit could be made at any moment.

addition

head of the president's office andriy yermak at an online meeting to coordinate actions to prevent the russian national team from participating in the 2026 world cup in football said that russia has not yet shown the political will to a ceasefire and end the war."russia has not yet shown the political will to a ceasefire and end the war," yermak noted.

adviser to the head of the president's office mykhailo podolyak said that volodymyr zelensky will negotiate in istanbul exclusively with the russian dictator volodymyr putin, as only he can make the decision to end the war against ukraine.