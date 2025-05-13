Peskov stated that the Kremlin is preparing for a meeting in Istanbul, but did not specify whether Putin will fly in person

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 768 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24541 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 22954 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60479 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71655 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79342 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61012 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62217 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105322 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105007 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.9m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 35608 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 42507 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 39105 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 36258 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 15868 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 24541 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 60479 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71655 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105322 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105007 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 5670 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 11962 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 12120 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16624 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 45098 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Peskov stated that the Kremlin is preparing for a meeting in Istanbul, but did not specify whether Putin will fly in person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Putin's spokesman said that Russia is preparing for negotiations in Istanbul, but a final decision on Putin's participation has not yet been made. Zelenskyy is ready to talk only to him.

Peskov stated that the Kremlin is preparing for a meeting in Istanbul, but did not specify whether Putin will fly in person

russian dictator vladimir putin's spokesman dmitry peskov said that the kremlin continues to prepare for negotiations in istanbul. the russian side will announce who will represent russia at the negotiations with ukraine as soon as putin deems it necessary.

this is reported by unn with reference to russian media.

details

earlier, russian media spread rumors that putin would not fly to istanbul for negotiations with volodymyr zelensky. it was reported that the "president's security service" is not planning a visit of the russian dictator to turkey. at the same time, it was reported that the flight squadron "russia" is preparing a plane for lavrov and ushakov to fly to istanbul.

russian media also wrote that in case of a personal agreement with us president donald trump, the decision to prepare putin's visit could be made at any moment.

addition

head of the president's office andriy yermak at an online meeting to coordinate actions to prevent the russian national team from participating in the 2026 world cup in football said that russia has not yet shown the political will to a ceasefire and end the war."russia has not yet shown the political will to a ceasefire and end the war," yermak noted.

adviser to the head of the president's office mykhailo podolyak said that volodymyr zelensky will negotiate in istanbul exclusively with the russian dictator volodymyr putin, as only he can make the decision to end the war against ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.31
Bitcoin
$103,458.40
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.53
Золото
$3,257.80
Ethereum
$2,482.62