Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 11487 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 41915 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 74823 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 46358 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 78455 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 39515 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 62315 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32267 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 28124 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Peskov did not confirm Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Geneva next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The spokesman for the Russian dictator stated that everything would become clear after "an understanding is reached."

Peskov did not confirm Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Geneva next week

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, did not confirm information that another round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks could take place next week in Geneva. He stated this in an interview with Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

No, I cannot confirm it yet. Once an understanding is reached, as we usually do lately, we will inform you.

- he stated.

Additionally

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov stated that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness for real compromises proposed by the US, but not for Russia's ultimatums. He added that Ukraine would not compromise its independence and sovereignty.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine