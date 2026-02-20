Peskov did not confirm Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Geneva next week

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, did not confirm information that another round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks could take place next week in Geneva. He stated this in an interview with Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

No, I cannot confirm it yet. Once an understanding is reached, as we usually do lately, we will inform you. - he stated.

Additionally

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov stated that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness for real compromises proposed by the US, but not for Russia's ultimatums. He added that Ukraine would not compromise its independence and sovereignty.