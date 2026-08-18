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Permafrost thaw threatens a rockslide above a Swiss village

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2872 views

The village of Kandersteg is under threat of a landslide due to the unstable Spitze Stein rock, whose condition is deteriorating because of permafrost thaw. Residents are not afraid, as the authorities have taken precautionary measures.

Permafrost thaw threatens a rockslide above a Swiss village

The Swiss village of Kandersteg is facing the threat of a massive landslide due to the unstable Spitze Stein mountain formation, whose condition is deteriorating amid the thawing of permafrost and changes in glacier dynamics. The Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

About 1,300 people live in Kandersteg, located in the canton of Bern. The Spitze Stein mountain formation is situated above the village and could trigger a significant landslide into the valley.

Scientists link the rising risk of such events to increasing temperatures. Permafrost contains frozen soil and rocks that help stabilize mountain slopes. When the ice melts, the rocks lose some of this support.

There is a lot of ice in the mountains and among the unconsolidated debris. When this ice melts, it acts like cement. These mountain slopes will become increasingly unstable

– said Markus Stoffel, a professor of climate change and natural hazards at the University of Geneva.

The Alps are facing growing risks

In May 2025, a massive landslide occurred in the neighboring Lötschental valley. A huge mass of rock and ice descended from the mountain and covered a significant part of the village of Blatten, which had been evacuated beforehand due to the threat of a collapse.

Residents of Kandersteg emphasize that their situation differs from what happened in Blatten. According to them, the authorities took the necessary measures in advance, and falling rocks from Spitze Stein have been observed for many years.

You know that this is happening, but you are not afraid

– said Brigitte Jüni, a Kandersteg resident, adding that the authorities had taken all possible precautionary measures.

Another local resident, Rudolf Isler, also said that he did not consider the situation an immediate threat to the village.

This is not the same as in Blatten. It is a different situation. We are not afraid of the Spitze Stein rock formation. We have been seeing rocks fall from there for many years. The problem here is global warming and rising temperatures

– Isler said.

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Stepan Haftko

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