People's Deputy of Ukraine led a criminal group: demanded 250 thousand dollars

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine have exposed a criminal group led by a Member of Parliament of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

Details

Law enforcement agencies do not name the suspect – at the same time, the media reported that it is Hanna Skorokhod, a deputy from the "For the Future" group.

The investigation considers her the head of an organized criminal group and suspects her of extorting a bribe of 250 thousand dollars from an entrepreneur.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that searches are currently being conducted at Hanna Skorokhod's place.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial restraint in absentia for businessman Timur Mindich - detention. The investigation considers him the head of a group that received and laundered money from corruption schemes in the energy sector.

It is noted that Mindich is to be declared internationally wanted.