People should not have to pay money for “assistance”: changes for the reform of the MSEC were discussed in the OP
Kyiv • UNN
The President's Office discussed legislative changes to reform the MSEC system. It is planned to completely eliminate the commissions by January 1, 2025, and to digitalize all disability determination processes.
The Office of the President discussed legislative changes to reform the MSEC. Deputy Head of the Office Iryna Vereshchuk stressed that Ukrainians should not have to undergo incomprehensible examinations, wait for months or pay money for "assistance" in obtaining what is due by law to establish disability, UNN reports with reference to the Office.
Thus, Vereshchuk chaired a meeting on changes to legislation to implement the NSDC decision to reform the system of medical and social expert commissions.
It was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Social Policy, the NSDC Office and other agencies, as well as NGOs that work with people with disabilities.
It is reported that the key topics of the meeting are the elimination of the MSEC, the digitalization of all stages of disability determination, and the procedure and criteria by which this will be done.
"Our people should not have to undergo incomprehensible examinations, wait for months or pay money for 'assistance' in obtaining what is due by law. We must immediately make appropriate changes to the legislation to prevent any future abuses and to ensure that the perpetrators are severely and fairly punished," said Vereshchuk.
She called on the parliament, the government, and representatives of civil society organizations to focus on lawmaking so that Ukrainians could see qualitative changes in the near future.
Addendum
On October 22, Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelenskyy demands that a bill be drafted to eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.
By the end of this week, the Ministry of Health will adopt the Cabinet of Ministers' decree that will eliminate the centralized MSEC.
Starting January 1, 2025, Ukraine will completely eliminate MSECsas the system switches to a new approach.