Pentagon spokesman says he is "not tracking" changes amid rumors of Zaluzhny's replacement

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that he is "not tracking any changes" in the top of the Ukrainian command amid rumors about the possible replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny. He said this at a briefing on January 30, UNN reports.

On your latter question there, I'm not tracking any changes. Obviously, it's for Ukraine to discuss their internal domestic affairs - Ryder said in response to a question about whether the Pentagon had been notified by Ukraine of any changes at the top of its command amid rumors of "replacing General Zaluzhnyi.

Defense Ministry makes first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Zaluzhnyi and Umerov