Pentagon chief Heggset's plane made an emergency landing after taking off for the US: what happened
Kyiv • UNN
Pentagon chief Pete Heggset's plane made an unscheduled landing in the UK due to a crack in the windshield. The incident occurred while returning from a NATO defense ministers' meeting to the US.
On the return journey to the United States from the NATO defense ministers' meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth's plane made an unscheduled landing in Great Britain due to a crack in the windshield. The plane landed in accordance with standard procedures, and everyone on board, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe
