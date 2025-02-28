Pensions will increase for almost 10 million pensioners: Shmyhal told about changes from March 1
Pensions will increase by 11.5% for 10 million pensioners, and prices for 200 popular medicines will be reduced by up to 50%. Payments for 1.2 million IDPs will automatically continue and subsidies will be settled.
Pensions will increase by 11.5% for nearly 10 million pensioners starting March 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday following a government meeting on social media, adding that other changes will take effect on March 1, UNN reports.
Tomorrow we start indexing pensions. The increase will be 11.5% for almost 10 million pensioners
What are the other changes from March 1
- Prices for medicines. According to Shmyhal, prices for 100 most popular medicines will also be reduced starting March 1. In addition, there is an agreement with Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies to reduce prices for another 100 medicines. Prices will be reduced by 10 to 50%.
- Automatic extension of accommodation payments for IDPs. According to Shmygal, starting March 1, the living allowance for internally displaced persons will be automatically extended. “Those who receive them now will receive them automatically for the next six months. We are talking about 1.2 million IDPs,” he said.
What other changes are being made by the government
- Subsidies. “Today, we are making a decision to add subsidies to people who did not receive them due to late submission of data. This is especially true when people live in condominiums and service providers submitted information with a delay or did not submit it at all,” the Prime Minister said.
- Subsidies for rental housing for IDPs. “We will also settle the issue of rental subsidies for IDPs. We are making technical changes that will allow internally displaced persons to receive such a subsidy for renting housing in Kharkiv and Sumy,” Shmyhal wrote.
