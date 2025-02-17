Ukrainians paid UAH 65 million in voluntary contributions for pensions

Ukrainians have transferred almost UAH 65 million in voluntary insurance contributions to the Pension Fund, which allows them to increase their insurance record and future pension payments, the Ministry of Social Policy reported on Monday, UNN reports.

UAH 64.8 million of voluntary insurance premiums paid by Ukrainians in 2023-2024 - the ministry said.

Contributions have been made since the introduction of this option.

Such contributions can be paid both for yourself and for other people. To do this, there is no need to visit government agencies and sign paper contracts, everything can be done online, the ministry said. "The opportunity is open to everyone," the Ministry of Social Policy emphasized.

For example, as noted, many individual entrepreneurs with sufficient income pay the minimum unified social contribution, and as a result, when they reach retirement age, they face a very low pension. To secure a higher pension, you can use the option of paying voluntary contributions.

"The amount of your pension directly depends on your official earnings, or rather on the amount of the unified social tax you pay throughout your professional life," the Ministry of Social Policy said.

In March 2023, Ukrainians were given the opportunity to pay voluntary insurance contributions to the Pension Fund and thereby increase their insurance record. As a result, this makes it possible to receive higher pension payments at retirement.