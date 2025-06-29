$41.590.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin and Trump could meet "at any moment" - Ushakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2166 views

Assistant to dictator Putin, Yuri Ushakov, stated that the issue of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump is being discussed, but has not yet moved into a practical dimension. The time and place are difficult to name yet, but such a meeting is possible at any moment.

Putin and Trump could meet "at any moment" - Ushakov

The question of a possible meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is being worked out, but has not yet moved into a practical plane. It is difficult to say when and where it will take place, but it could happen at any moment.

This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, aide to Russian dictator Putin, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.        

Working contact with the Americans is ongoing. The issue is on the agenda, but has not yet moved into a practical plane. But the parties intend to raise it one way or another, and I think that this meeting could well take place. Where and when is still difficult to say, of course.

 - said Ushakov in an interview with the author and host of the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the "Russia-1" TV channel.

Answering a clarifying question about the timing of this meeting, Ushakov said:

It could happen at any moment. You see, it largely depends on the leaders.

He also claims that it is possible that a meeting will take place for which teams will seriously prepare, or perhaps the leaders will simply agree to meet and personally discuss some issues, after which they will give instructions to their subordinates.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he is ready for contacts and meetings with US President Donald Trump. According to Putin, he has "great respect" for the American politician and believes that his initiatives in settling the war in Ukraine are sincere.

On June 4, it was reported that Trump stated he had a conversation with Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace."

On June 25, Zelensky and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit. Trump stated that during the meeting he did not talk to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about a ceasefire and stated that the Ukrainian leader was gracious. Trump also stated that he wants to talk to Putin.

President Zelensky reported that in The Hague he discussed with President Trump issues related to Patriot systems. Bilateral relations after the signing of the relevant agreement were also discussed. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
