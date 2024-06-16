$41.340.03
Peace in Ukraine does not mean that it should surrender, as Putin believes - Maloney

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33938 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni said that peace in Ukraine does not mean that Ukraine should capitulate, contrary to Russian President Vladimir Putin's belief, and that defending Ukraine requires a united international effort to protect it.

Peace in Ukraine does not mean that it should surrender, as Putin believes - Maloney

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that defending Ukraine means uniting all the efforts of the international community to protect it. peace in Ukraine does not mean that it should surrender, as Russian President Vladimir Putin believes.

Maloney said this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN. Details

Defending Ukraine means uniting all the efforts of the international community to protect Ukraine. If Russia does not agree to Ukraine's terms, we will force it to surrender. We need to set the minimum conditions for this discussion. This aggression against the state and peace in Ukraine does not mean that it has to surrender, as President Putin believes, it will not. It is very wrong to set such conditions. Italy would like to help Ukraine look to the future

- Maloney said. 

Recall

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that on the second day of the Peace Summit in Switzerland , work on important security issues will continue.

