Peace in Ukraine does not mean that it should surrender, as Putin believes - Maloney

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that defending Ukraine means uniting all the efforts of the international community to protect it. peace in Ukraine does not mean that it should surrender, as Russian President Vladimir Putin believes.

Maloney said this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN. Details

Defending Ukraine means uniting all the efforts of the international community to protect Ukraine. If Russia does not agree to Ukraine's terms, we will force it to surrender. We need to set the minimum conditions for this discussion. This aggression against the state and peace in Ukraine does not mean that it has to surrender, as President Putin believes, it will not. It is very wrong to set such conditions. Italy would like to help Ukraine look to the future - Maloney said.

