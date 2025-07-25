$41.770.01
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Payments to military personnel may increase: Zelenskyy to ask EU to finance salary increase - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

This will increase the burden on Ukraine's state budget, whose deficit exceeded 20% of GDP last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to appeal to European allies for help in financing salary increases for Ukrainian servicemen resisting Russia's invasion. This is allegedly being done to reduce the threat of a growing shortage of recruits, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, Europeans refused to provide funding for the salaries of our servicemen, only for weapons. Our servicemen themselves can be a weapon that protects everyone

 - Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv.

Bloomberg reported that as the mobilization campaign in Ukraine becomes increasingly unpopular among the population, Zelenskyy's government wants to motivate more volunteers by offering substantial payments to those who sign military contracts.

The publication notes that Russia has long offered large signing bonuses and high salaries to attract tens of thousands of people to its army every month, seeking to avoid a repeat of the surge in public anxiety when President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial draft a few months after the invasion began in 2022.

Increased payments to soldiers will increase the burden on Ukraine's state budget, whose deficit last year exceeded 20% of gross domestic product amid huge military expenditures. The war-torn country depends on tens of billions of dollars in aid from its Western partners, who have so far rejected the idea of directly covering military expenses.

Zelenskyy said he had begun discussions on the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as with American officials.

This is a very complex topic

- added Zelenskyy.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bills extending martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. The documents were returned with the President's signature on July 25, 2025.

Russians are unable to significantly advance on the front line, despite being significantly more numerous. Sometimes they try to infiltrate Pokrovsk in small groups, but are destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

