Patrol Police warns: the enemy uses social media to influence schoolchildren

The patrol police are urging parents and students to be extra vigilant after a student from a Ternopil school received messages with anti-state calls. Under the guise of "peaceful advice" and offers of "easy money," perpetrators are trying to sow distrust in the authorities and incite minors to illegal actions. Law enforcement officials warned about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the police, the boy did not get confused and reported the message to his homeroom teacher, who contacted the educational safety service inspector. The information was promptly forwarded to the relevant services.

"Leaked" personal data of military clients of the bank to the FSB: a financial institution employee detained in Odesa

The message, which arrived on the student's mobile phone, stated that "Ukraine is against mobilization" and against the war. There was also a call to join the resistance, for which a reward of several thousand dollars was promised.

The police advise that if you or your child receives suspicious messages: ignore links and offers, save evidence – take screenshots, and immediately inform adults: parents, teachers, or law enforcement. Parents are advised to monitor who their children communicate with and explain that any "easy money" or requests for "help in gathering information" could be part of enemy operations against Ukraine.

Prepared a massive strike on Myrhorod: SBU detained a Russian agent in Poltava region