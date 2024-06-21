Partisans scouted where GRU special forces are being treated in the occupied Crimea

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104316 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120578 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234018 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143571 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369293 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181784 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149647 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197935 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91961 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86818 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104316 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100804 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120578 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1498 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4742 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11885 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13514 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17481 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Partisans scouted where GRU special forces are being treated in the occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25396 views

The Atesh partisan movement found that wounded Russian servicemen, including those of the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade, are being treated at the Naval Clinical Hospital in Sevastopol.

Partisans scouted where GRU special forces are being treated in the occupied Crimea

The partisan movement "Atesh" has discovered a place where GRU special forces are being treated in the occupied Crimea, reports UNN

"Our agent conducted a reconnaissance of the Naval Clinical Hospital in Sevastopol and revealed the activity of receiving wounded Russian servicemen. During two hours of observation, 10 evacuation carriages arrived at the hospital. Among the regular patients, representatives of 127 separate reconnaissance brigades were registered," Atesh reports.

Agent "Atesh" scouted the base of Russian troops in occupied Luhansk20.06.24, 16:41 • 20702 views

Partisans note that the invaders should not relax, even in such a seemingly calm place.

Atesh discovered a training center for African mercenaries in St. Petersburg19.06.24, 22:15 • 108540 views

"On the contrary, we need to prepare to meet guests," the message reads.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Crimea
Sevastopol
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31