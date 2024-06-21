Partisans scouted where GRU special forces are being treated in the occupied Crimea

The partisan movement "Atesh" has discovered a place where GRU special forces are being treated in the occupied Crimea, reports UNN.

"Our agent conducted a reconnaissance of the Naval Clinical Hospital in Sevastopol and revealed the activity of receiving wounded Russian servicemen. During two hours of observation, 10 evacuation carriages arrived at the hospital. Among the regular patients, representatives of 127 separate reconnaissance brigades were registered," Atesh reports.

Partisans note that the invaders should not relax, even in such a seemingly calm place.

"On the contrary, we need to prepare to meet guests," the message reads.