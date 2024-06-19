$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10126 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 113211 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119787 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134745 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197508 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238391 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146893 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149764 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 113211 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101427 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119787 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114833 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134745 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6244 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9226 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13961 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15421 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19258 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Atesh discovered a training center for African mercenaries in St. Petersburg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108540 views

Atesh agents have discovered a training center for African mercenaries and 101 armored vehicles in St. Petersburg, Russia, where contract soldiers from African countries are undergoing military training.

Atesh discovered a training center for African mercenaries in St. Petersburg

Atesh agents found a place where contract soldiers from African countries are being trained for war, as well as 101 warehouses of armored property in/H 68076. this was reported in the Telegram channel of the partisan movement, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the 2.5 years of war, the Russian army destroyed hundreds of thousands of its citizens and is now "trying to plug holes with mercenaries from other countries.

We have studied in detail the daily routine in this institution, followed most of the fast food outlets where the military spends their leisure time. All those who have come to their senses and want to live, write to our coordinator and join our ranks before it's too late.

the message says

Occupants in Crimea are preparing to land the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"19.06.24, 12:21 • 51471 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

