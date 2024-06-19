Atesh agents found a place where contract soldiers from African countries are being trained for war, as well as 101 warehouses of armored property in/H 68076. this was reported in the Telegram channel of the partisan movement, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the 2.5 years of war, the Russian army destroyed hundreds of thousands of its citizens and is now "trying to plug holes with mercenaries from other countries.

We have studied in detail the daily routine in this institution, followed most of the fast food outlets where the military spends their leisure time. All those who have come to their senses and want to live, write to our coordinator and join our ranks before it's too late. the message says

