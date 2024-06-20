Agent "Atesh" scouted the base of Russian troops in occupied Luhansk

The Atesh movement reported that their agent tracked the base of Russian troops in temporarily occupied Luhansk, showing relevant footage, writes UNN.

Details

"Atesh" tracked the base of Russian troops in Luhansk. Our agent monitored Russian military equipment that led to the military base. As a result of further reconnaissance, we established that this point belongs to the 7th separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, military unit 08807," the movement said in a Telegram message.

They noted that earlier InformNapalm reported on the Transpele base, which the Russian Federation has been using for parking military equipment since 2014.

Occupants in Crimea are preparing to land the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"