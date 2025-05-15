Agents of the ATESH partisan movement disabled a relay cabinet on a railway track used by the Russian military to supply weapons and equipment to Russian occupiers operating on the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the movement in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that thanks to "the courageous actions of our partisans," the enemy has faced serious disruptions in the timely delivery of necessary resources to the front line.

Each successful ATESH strike inflicts significant damage on the occupiers and undermines their morale. We know that every day of complicated logistics brings the moment of our victory closer. Our work is not limited to one operation – we continue to operate across the entire front, creating difficulties for the enemy and imposing restrictions on its capabilities. - the message reads.

Recall

Recently, ATESH agents reported on heavy losses of the occupiers in the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment. The command ignores the situation at the front, which leads to casualties and missing persons.

