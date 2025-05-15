$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Partisans disabled a railway cabinet that supplied weapons to the occupiers: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

ATESH agents damaged a relay cabinet on the railway, which the Russians used to supply weapons to the front in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. This will complicate the logistics of the occupiers.

Partisans disabled a railway cabinet that supplied weapons to the occupiers: details

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement disabled a relay cabinet on a railway track used by the Russian military to supply weapons and equipment to Russian occupiers operating on the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the movement in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that thanks to "the courageous actions of our partisans," the enemy has faced serious disruptions in the timely delivery of necessary resources to the front line.

Each successful ATESH strike inflicts significant damage on the occupiers and undermines their morale. We know that every day of complicated logistics brings the moment of our victory closer. Our work is not limited to one operation – we continue to operate across the entire front, creating difficulties for the enemy and imposing restrictions on its capabilities.

- the message reads.

Recall

Recently, ATESH agents reported on heavy losses of the occupiers in the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment. The command ignores the situation at the front, which leads to casualties and missing persons.

ATESH "laid down" an online service that distributes tickets to "cultural events" in occupied Crimea 08.05.25, 19:55 • 8982 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Atesh
