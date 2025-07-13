Partisans destroyed an "Akhmat" vehicle in Mariupol

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 06:07 PM • 16754 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 46468 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 72636 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 67893 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 73336 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 205181 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 204127 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 163768 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107742 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85806 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
69%
752mm
Popular news
Johnny Depp to play Jack Sparrow again in "Pirates of the Caribbean"? Media revealed detailsJuly 12, 05:46 PM • 4398 views
Like an apocalypse: bad weather knocked down trees in Kharkiv, and lightning, probably, struck a substationJuly 12, 05:57 PM • 7138 views
Bad weather in Kharkiv region: there is a dead person and injured, several settlements are without power, in the regional center cars are "floating" through the streetsJuly 12, 06:33 PM • 5864 views
Tree fell on a child in Kharkiv: 7-year-old girl hospitalizedJuly 12, 08:16 PM • 3210 views
Tragedy at the water park: child died after falling into the pool01:45 AM • 4778 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 205177 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 204125 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 188500 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 210229 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 241163 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 67883 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 62464 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 66735 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 105483 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 122710 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Partisans destroyed an "Akhmat" vehicle in Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The "ATESH" movement carried out a successful sabotage operation in Mariupol, destroying a vehicle belonging to servicemen of the "Akhmat" unit. The operation took place at night, and the agent successfully escaped.

Partisans destroyed an "Akhmat" vehicle in Mariupol

The partisan movement "ATESH" claims to have carried out a successful sabotage operation and destroyed a vehicle belonging to "Akhmat" unit servicemen in Mariupol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that the operation took place at night, and the agent successfully escaped while "visiting performers were sleeping in someone else's house."

We send greetings to the Kadyrovite puppets and personally to Aladdin's Lapty - we remind you that you are forbidden to film TikToks on Ukrainian soil. Your illegal presence here will be punished by all available methods. Mariupol is Ukraine!

- the message says.

Recall

Recently, partisans of the "ATESH" movement destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. This disrupted logistics and delayed the supply of Russian troops in the Donetsk direction.

Partisans sabotaged the railway near Yasynuvata in Donetsk region - ATESH28.06.25, 06:51 • 19834 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Donetsk Oblast
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9