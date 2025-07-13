The partisan movement "ATESH" claims to have carried out a successful sabotage operation and destroyed a vehicle belonging to "Akhmat" unit servicemen in Mariupol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that the operation took place at night, and the agent successfully escaped while "visiting performers were sleeping in someone else's house."

We send greetings to the Kadyrovite puppets and personally to Aladdin's Lapty - we remind you that you are forbidden to film TikToks on Ukrainian soil. Your illegal presence here will be punished by all available methods. Mariupol is Ukraine! - the message says.

Recall

Recently, partisans of the "ATESH" movement destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. This disrupted logistics and delayed the supply of Russian troops in the Donetsk direction.

