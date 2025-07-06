Partisans destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve, disrupting the occupiers' logistics

A relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region was destroyed, disrupting the logistics of the occupation forces in the relevant direction. This was reported by the channel of the partisan movement "ATESH", according to UNN.

The logistics of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region were attacked by forces of the partisan movement.

According to the "ATESH" page:

Agents of our movement carried out a new sabotage and destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. As a result, logistics were disrupted and the supply of occupation forces in the Donetsk direction was delayed.

It is noted that the corresponding section of the road is "important for providing troops in a priority direction for the Russian occupiers."

