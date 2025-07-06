$41.720.00
Partisans destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve, disrupting the occupiers' logistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Ukrainian partisans of the "ATESH" movement destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. This disrupted logistics and delayed supplies for Russian troops in the Donetsk direction.

Partisans destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve, disrupting the occupiers' logistics

A relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region was destroyed, disrupting the logistics of the occupation forces in the relevant direction. This was reported by the channel of the partisan movement "ATESH", according to UNN.

The logistics of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region were attacked by forces of the partisan movement. 

According to the "ATESH" page:

Agents of our movement carried out a new sabotage and destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. As a result, logistics were disrupted and the supply of occupation forces in the Donetsk direction was delayed.

It is noted that the corresponding section of the road is "important for providing troops in a priority direction for the Russian occupiers."

Recall

A Russian military court sentenced five residents of Melitopol to 11-14 years in prison for preparing a terrorist attack.

The military movement "Atesh" reported a successful sabotage on the railway near Stanytsia Luhanska.

Russian occupiers began to massively and chaotically move equipment and air defense throughout Crimea, according to ATESH agents.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Debaltseve
Crimea
Melitopol
