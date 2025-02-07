Partially destroyed, partially thrown behind the border: this week enemy subversive reconnaissance group entered Sumy region - RMA

This week, an enemy subversive reconnaissance group of 13 people entered Sumy region. Some of the occupants were destroyed, others were thrown back across the border. This is reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

This week, an enemy subversive group consisting of 13 people entered Sumy region in the area of Seredyno-Budska community. The subversive group was repelled by our defenders, partially destroyed and partially pushed back across the border, - the statement said.

It is also reported that the intensity of enemy shelling in Sumy region has increased.

In particular, over the past week, Russians fired 534 times at our region in Sumy region. In particular, over the past 7 days alone, the enemy launched 54 MISSiles at our communities, 150 FPV drone strikes and 199 UAV drops of explosives. In addition, the enemy attacks civilians with Shahed-type UAVs. During February 3-7, the security and defense forces of Sumy region shot down 61 enemy drones, - added in the RMA.

On the border with Russia, the situation remains tense. The enemy does not stop shelling the border of three regions - Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv - and there is a threat of subversive groups in these regions.