Part of the 20-million-hryvnia bail for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Tetiana Krupa has already been paid, says lawyer

A significant portion of the 20 million UAH bail for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, Tetiana Krupa, has already been paid, and the rest is planned to be deposited as soon as possible. This was reported to UNN by Tetiana Vyday, the lawyer for the former official.

"The larger sum has already been paid," the lawyer reported.

When asked about the timeframe for resolving this issue, Vyday replied: "As soon as such an opportunity arises."

"There is a certain process underway, and as soon as it is possible to collect such a sum, the funds will be deposited," she added.

On October 4, 2024, Tetiana Krupa, an MSEK official, and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine's department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were exposed for illegal enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias. Serious violations totaling over 34.8 million UAH were found in the declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK and a regional council deputy. On March 31, 2025, the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Krupa's bail to 130 million UAH.

On June 4 of the same year, the Appellate Chamber upheld the preventive measure without changes: Krupa remained in custody, but with bail of 112 million UAH until July 13, 2025. Later, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended her detention until September 7, 2025, setting bail at 56 million UAH and a number of obligations if it was paid.

On September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa to bail in the amount of 20 million UAH.

On September 11, it became known that Tetiana Krupa surrendered her foreign passport and can no longer leave Khmelnytskyi. Her movements are controlled by the National Police using an electronic bracelet.