Part of Rivne was left without electricity. RMA gave the reason for this

An emergency shutdown occurred at one of Ukrenergo's substations, leaving part of Rivne without power supply. This was reported by the head of the Rivne RMA Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports.

"An emergency outage occurred at one of Ukrenergo's substations. As a result, a large part of Rivne, about 7,000 subscribers, was left without electricity," Koval said.

According to him, power engineers are currently working to restore electricity to the homes of Rivne residents.

"The estimated time of power supply restoration is 22:30," Koval summarized.