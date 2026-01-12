Parliamentary Defense Committee supported Shmyhal's dismissal from the post of Minister of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, UNN reports.

Regarding Shmyhal's dismissal as Minister of Defense - the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense supported it. For - 8. Against - 6. That is, the decision passed by literally one vote. - the MP reported.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had proposed Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

