Parliamentary Defense Committee supported Shmyhal's dismissal from the post of Minister of Defense

US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 19963 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 26602 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 25774 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 34631 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 40919 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35683 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32727 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 67163 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 41328 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beach
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 67154 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
The Guardian

Parliamentary Defense Committee supported Shmyhal's dismissal from the post of Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. 8 committee members voted in favor, 6 against.

Parliamentary Defense Committee supported Shmyhal's dismissal from the post of Minister of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, UNN reports.

Regarding Shmyhal's dismissal as Minister of Defense - the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense supported it. For - 8. Against - 6. That is, the decision passed by literally one vote.

- the MP reported.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had proposed Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Shmyhal will remain in the team after changes in the Ministry of Defense - Zelenskyy

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Denys Shmyhal