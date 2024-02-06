Parliament to consider new draft law on mobilization tomorrow - MP

Tomorrow, February 7, the Verkhovna Rada will consider a new draft law on mobilization in the first reading.

This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports .

The government's draft law on mobilization will be considered in the first reading tomorrow. The first reading does not mean that the draft law will be adopted! If it is voted in the first reading, it will be followed by amendments and voting in the second reading - Goncharenko wrote.

The Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada recognized the new draft law on mobilization as one that carries corruption risks.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that the priority in the new draft lawon mobilization should be justice for all Ukrainians.