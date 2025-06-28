Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VR) is working on passing a special law to hold elections after the war ends. This was stated by VR Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk during a telethon, reports UNN.

According to him, after the end of the war, the country will face many challenges, the nature of which will be determined, in particular, by the timing and conditions of the end of hostilities.

“We are developing this bill, because a new special bill is needed to hold the next elections, which will regulate the so-called post-war elections,” - said the VR speaker.

At the same time, he emphasized that the parliament is preparing for various scenarios regarding the holding of post-war elections.

“We are preparing various basic scenarios so that people can exercise their fundamental constitutional right to choose. And this should be in Ukraine. And it seems to me that we will be able to find this correct legislative compromise,” - Stefanchuk noted.

He added that it is now necessary to address the issue of servicemen and refugees participating in elections. Also, the question of whether all elections – parliamentary, presidential, and local – should be held simultaneously, or whether they should be spaced out in time, is not simple.

“Much will also depend on the security situation. For example, it is necessary to spell out an algorithm of actions in case air raids remain relevant even with the onset of peace,” the VR chairman summarized.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak expressed the opinion that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run for a second term. He stated that elections will be held as soon as there is an opportunity and martial law is abolished.

