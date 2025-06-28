$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM • 13627 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 21184 views
June 28, 02:03 PM • 21184 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 19763 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 46361 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 111795 views
June 27, 03:44 PM • 111795 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 140536 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 82689 views
June 27, 01:18 PM • 82689 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 204737 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57262 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69451 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusives
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Verkhovna Rada is working on a draft law for holding elections after the war, taking into account the participation of military personnel and refugees. Scenarios for simultaneous or separate holding of parliamentary, presidential, and local elections are being considered.

Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VR) is working on passing a special law to hold elections after the war ends. This was stated by VR Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk during a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, after the end of the war, the country will face many challenges, the nature of which will be determined, in particular, by the timing and conditions of the end of hostilities.

“We are developing this bill, because a new special bill is needed to hold the next elections, which will regulate the so-called post-war elections,”

- said the VR speaker.

Only 25% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after a ceasefire or already now - survey14.05.25, 12:03 • 3495 views

At the same time, he emphasized that the parliament is preparing for various scenarios regarding the holding of post-war elections.

“We are preparing various basic scenarios so that people can exercise their fundamental constitutional right to choose. And this should be in Ukraine. And it seems to me that we will be able to find this correct legislative compromise,”

- Stefanchuk noted.

He added that it is now necessary to address the issue of servicemen and refugees participating in elections. Also, the question of whether all elections – parliamentary, presidential, and local – should be held simultaneously, or whether they should be spaced out in time, is not simple.

“Much will also depend on the security situation. For example, it is necessary to spell out an algorithm of actions in case air raids remain relevant even with the onset of peace,” the VR chairman summarized.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak expressed the opinion that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run for a second term. He stated that elections will be held as soon as there is an opportunity and martial law is abolished.

russia demands elections in Ukraine before the signing of a peace agreement. This will be the "optimal option" – lavrov23.05.25, 14:16 • 2642 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
