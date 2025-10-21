Parliament approved the extension of mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of general mobilization for 90 days - until early February, the parliament announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The period of general mobilization has been extended for 90 days. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law approving the relevant decree of the President of Ukraine (reg. No. 14129) - reported in the Verkhovna Rada.

"The period of general mobilization is extended from November 5, 2025, for 90 days," the parliament noted.

"It will come into force on November 5 and will be valid for 90 days until February 3," commented MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on social media.

The implementation of the law, the Verkhovna Rada indicated, will contribute to taking adequate measures aimed at repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Before that, the parliament extended martial law for the 17th time.

