Parliament approved the extension of mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

The Verkhovna Rada approved the President's decree, extending general mobilization for 90 days from November 5, 2025. This decision is aimed at repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and will be in effect until February 3.

Parliament approved the extension of mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of general mobilization for 90 days - until early February, the parliament announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The period of general mobilization has been extended for 90 days. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law approving the relevant decree of the President of Ukraine (reg. No. 14129)

- reported in the Verkhovna Rada.

"The period of general mobilization is extended from November 5, 2025, for 90 days," the parliament noted.

"It will come into force on November 5 and will be valid for 90 days until February 3," commented MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on social media.

The implementation of the law, the Verkhovna Rada indicated, will contribute to taking adequate measures aimed at repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Addition

Before that, the parliament extended martial law for the 17th time.

The Rada extended martial law for the 17th time21.10.25, 12:31 • 720 views

Julia Shramko

