Parliament adopted a law on social guarantees for military personnel and their families

Exclusive
01:55 PM • 1920 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 4550 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 8414 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15539 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 17296 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22263 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20343 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18494 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22567 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29024 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNSFebruary 25, 05:31 AM • 8468 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 17129 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 17540 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 10220 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 10506 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 1862 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15495 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 43664 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 53744 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 71269 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 17642 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 21288 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 23642 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 28057 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 36413 views
Parliament adopted a law on social guarantees for military personnel and their families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill regulating the social, labor, and pension rights of military personnel. The law ensures return to work, financial assistance after conscription, and additional guarantees for those released from captivity.

Parliament adopted a law on social guarantees for military personnel and their families

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in its entirety a draft law regulating the social, labor, and pension rights of military personnel and their family members during various types of military service. Military personnel will retain the right to return to work after completing service, receive financial assistance after being called up for service, and additional guarantees are provided for military personnel released from captivity. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 13646 and Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the draft law's card states.

Also, 263 MPs voted "for" to instruct the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada to immediately sign the said draft law and promptly send it to the President of Ukraine for signature.

As Fedorov explained, the draft law creates a clear and fair system of social guarantees for military personnel undergoing basic service - before, during, and after its completion. This is about fairness for people who have stood up to defend the country, and about the state's responsibility to them and their families.

In particular, during service, military personnel are guaranteed financial, medical, food, and material support. Leave for family circumstances, treatment, and rehabilitation by decision of the military medical commission are provided. The state also provides accommodation, free travel, and postal services.

After returning from service, military personnel retain the right to return to work - to a position no lower than the previous one. Assistance in the amount of the average salary is provided after registration for military service. Military personnel receive opportunities for professional adaptation, full insurance and work experience, as well as the right to annual leave in the first year of work.

According to him, the draft law introduces a single and transparent approach to payments - without different rules under the same circumstances. He reminded that today the state provides:

  • to the families of the deceased - 15 million hryvnias;
    • to the families of the missing - monthly payments of about 120 thousand hryvnias.

      We propose a clear rule: the total amount of assistance is 15 million hryvnias. That is, if a serviceman received the status of missing, his family receives payments of about 120 thousand hryvnias per month, and if the death is confirmed, the relatives will receive a payment in such an amount that the total amount of assistance will be 15 million hryvnias. This creates equality, transparency, and clear guarantees for every family - regardless of the date or circumstances of status confirmation.

      - explained the minister.

      Recall

      The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law that improves the mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, as well as preventing and combating discrimination and sexual harassment. In particular, the document obliges every serviceman to behave with dignity and honor, to respect the honor and dignity of every person, and obliges commanders to initiate investigations in cases of discrimination based on gender, sexual harassment, or violence.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SocietyPolitics
      Retirement age
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Mobilization
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      TCC and SP
      Mykhailo Fedorov
      Verkhovna Rada
      Ukraine