Parliament adopted a law on social guarantees for military personnel and their families

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in its entirety a draft law regulating the social, labor, and pension rights of military personnel and their family members during various types of military service. Military personnel will retain the right to return to work after completing service, receive financial assistance after being called up for service, and additional guarantees are provided for military personnel released from captivity. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 13646 and Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the draft law's card states.

Also, 263 MPs voted "for" to instruct the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada to immediately sign the said draft law and promptly send it to the President of Ukraine for signature.

As Fedorov explained, the draft law creates a clear and fair system of social guarantees for military personnel undergoing basic service - before, during, and after its completion. This is about fairness for people who have stood up to defend the country, and about the state's responsibility to them and their families.

In particular, during service, military personnel are guaranteed financial, medical, food, and material support. Leave for family circumstances, treatment, and rehabilitation by decision of the military medical commission are provided. The state also provides accommodation, free travel, and postal services.

After returning from service, military personnel retain the right to return to work - to a position no lower than the previous one. Assistance in the amount of the average salary is provided after registration for military service. Military personnel receive opportunities for professional adaptation, full insurance and work experience, as well as the right to annual leave in the first year of work.

According to him, the draft law introduces a single and transparent approach to payments - without different rules under the same circumstances. He reminded that today the state provides:

to the families of the deceased - 15 million hryvnias;

to the families of the missing - monthly payments of about 120 thousand hryvnias.

We propose a clear rule: the total amount of assistance is 15 million hryvnias. That is, if a serviceman received the status of missing, his family receives payments of about 120 thousand hryvnias per month, and if the death is confirmed, the relatives will receive a payment in such an amount that the total amount of assistance will be 15 million hryvnias. This creates equality, transparency, and clear guarantees for every family - regardless of the date or circumstances of status confirmation. - explained the minister.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law that improves the mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, as well as preventing and combating discrimination and sexual harassment. In particular, the document obliges every serviceman to behave with dignity and honor, to respect the honor and dignity of every person, and obliges commanders to initiate investigations in cases of discrimination based on gender, sexual harassment, or violence.