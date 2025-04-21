Paris will turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower to honor the memory of Pope Francis

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 17441 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 52660 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 35200 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 33556 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 35805 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 28400 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 23860 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63923 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38962 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53092 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
45%
749 mm
Popular news

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 49718 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 56488 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 33616 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 25342 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 30065 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 30291 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 52660 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 25576 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 33846 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63923 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Bridget A. Brink

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 13898 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 15509 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 14656 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 49878 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 52947 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Airbus A330

The New York Times

Paris will turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower to honor the memory of Pope Francis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2244 views

Paris is honoring the memory of Pope Francis by turning off the lighting of the Eiffel Tower on Monday evening. Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced this decision after the Pope's death on April 21, 2025, in the Vatican at the age of 88.

Paris will turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower to honor the memory of Pope Francis

On Monday evening, the Eiffel Tower lights will be turned off as a sign of respect for the memory of Pope Francis. This was announced by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, reported by UNN.

To honor his memory, the Eiffel Tower will be extinguished this evening, and I will propose naming one of the places in Paris after him 

- wrote Hidalgo.

The Mayor of Paris also expressed "deep sorrow" over the Pope's death.

He never ceased to embody the universal message of solidarity, peace, and humanity. His dedication to a Church that helps the most vulnerable, his fight for human dignity, especially for those who have nothing, will leave its mark on our time 

- wrote Hidalgo.

Let us recall

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican Santa Marta house.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Pope Francis
Paris
Vatican City
Brent
$66.50
Bitcoin
$86,807.40
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,437.11
Ethereum
$1,569.85