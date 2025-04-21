Paris will turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower to honor the memory of Pope Francis

On Monday evening, the Eiffel Tower lights will be turned off as a sign of respect for the memory of Pope Francis. This was announced by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, reported by UNN.

To honor his memory, the Eiffel Tower will be extinguished this evening, and I will propose naming one of the places in Paris after him - wrote Hidalgo.

The Mayor of Paris also expressed "deep sorrow" over the Pope's death.

He never ceased to embody the universal message of solidarity, peace, and humanity. His dedication to a Church that helps the most vulnerable, his fight for human dignity, especially for those who have nothing, will leave its mark on our time - wrote Hidalgo.

Let us recall

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican Santa Marta house.