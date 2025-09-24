$41.380.00
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino announced the cancellation of the registration of over 200 Russian tankers, some of which are in poor condition. Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with him the importance of sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet and thanked him for supporting Ukraine.

Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers

Panama has already canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers, some of which are in improper condition and unsafe for operation. This was announced by the President of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Panama Jose Raul Mulino to discuss the importance of sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet.

The Head of State thanked Panama for supporting all pro-Ukrainian resolutions in the UN, our people, and especially children. Zelenskyy expressed special gratitude for the steps that limit the capabilities of the Russian shadow fleet.

The President announced that Ukraine is already in the final stage of opening an embassy in the capital of Panama and noted the support from the Panamanian government in this process.

Australia lowers price cap on Russian oil and tightens sanctions against 'shadow fleet'18.09.25, 11:41 • 2977 views

The Head of State noted that Ukraine is preparing a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, called for its support, and invited to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Zelenskyy spoke about Russia's crimes against children, in particular, how Russians take them from orphanages in the temporarily occupied territories to the Russian Federation. The President emphasized that they are doing everything to erase the identity of young Ukrainians and force them to forget their native language.

According to the Presidential Office, special attention was paid to the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Jose Raul Mulino noted that Panama has already canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers, some of which are in improper condition and unsafe for operation.

- the message says.

The Head of State invited Jose Raul Mulino to visit Ukraine, the Presidential Office added.

US senators want to impose sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"20.09.25, 12:05 • 4333 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
José Raúl Mulino
Panama
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine