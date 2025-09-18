Australia lowers price cap on Russian oil and tightens sanctions against 'shadow fleet'

$41.180.06
48.770.12
ukenru
08:50 AM • 142 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 4578 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 7318 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 31191 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 38239 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 31056 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 30150 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 33820 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 40118 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41904 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
5.8m/s
66%
751mm
Popular news
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 13034 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM • 15045 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 14407 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 15851 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 10335 views
Publications
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 4578 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 31191 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 35347 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 66211 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 117708 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Pope Leo XIV
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 5030 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 17768 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 18464 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 17352 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 46768 views
Actual
WhatsApp
Shahed-136
YouTube
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

Australia lowers price cap on Russian oil and tightens sanctions against 'shadow fleet'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Australia has lowered the price cap on Russian oil to US$47.60 per barrel and imposed sanctions against 95 vessels of Russia's 'shadow fleet'. These measures are aimed at reducing Russia's revenues and have been taken jointly with international partners.

Australia lowers price cap on Russian oil and tightens sanctions against 'shadow fleet'

Australia has joined the reduction of the price cap on Russian oil and tightened sanctions against vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet," the country's Foreign Ministry announced on September 18, writes UNN.

The Australian government is lowering the price cap on Russian oil and imposing targeted sanctions on another 95 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet."

- reads the statement of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The reduction of the oil price cap from $60 to $47.60 per barrel, as noted by the Australian Foreign Ministry, "will lead to a decrease in the market value of Russian crude oil and contribute to reducing oil revenues of the Russian war economy."

Australia reportedly took these measures in conjunction with international partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. "Australia maintains a complete ban on the import of oil and petroleum products from Russia," the statement added.

"Australia will also impose targeted sanctions on another 95 vessels of Russia's 'shadow fleet.' With these additional sanctions, the Albanese government has sanctioned over 150 vessels of Russia's 'shadow fleet' since June 2025, when this was first done," the statement reads.

The vessels of the "shadow fleet," as indicated, are used to circumvent international sanctions and support Russia's war economy.

Australia has imposed over 1,600 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We will continue to take coordinated and decisive action to deprive Russia of the ability to finance its invasion, including by limiting its oil revenues," the Australian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

"Australia once again calls on Russia to immediately cease this war and withdraw from the territory of Ukraine. We remain firmly committed to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine," the statement said.

New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia18.07.25, 11:28 • 122659 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
New Zealand
Australia
European Union
Canada
United Kingdom
Japan
Ukraine